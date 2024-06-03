Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Camden National Price Performance
Shares of Camden National stock opened at $32.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.66. Camden National has a 12-month low of $26.52 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The firm has a market cap of $473.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Camden National had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.72 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Camden National will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.
Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.
