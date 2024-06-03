Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Shares of Camden National stock opened at $32.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.66. Camden National has a 12-month low of $26.52 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The firm has a market cap of $473.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Camden National had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.72 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Camden National will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden National by 6.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,753,000 after acquiring an additional 73,600 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden National by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,236,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,542,000 after purchasing an additional 135,944 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,189,000 after buying an additional 8,046 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Camden National by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 747,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,081,000 after buying an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Camden National by 13.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 239,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,027,000 after acquiring an additional 28,007 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

