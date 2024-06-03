Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)’s (CALT) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their neutral rating on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CALT. HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $39.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Lifesci Capital downgraded Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CALT opened at $39.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.88. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $40.00.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.74). Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 40.19% and a negative return on equity of 160.87%. The firm had revenue of $28.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.78 million. On average, analysts forecast that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments in orphan indications with an initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases with significant unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

