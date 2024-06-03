California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Travelers Companies worth $70,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 552.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 166,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,631,000 after purchasing an additional 140,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $213.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $218.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.51. The firm has a market cap of $48.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $232.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.11 EPS. Analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRV. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRV

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.