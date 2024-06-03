California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 33,057 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,188,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,057 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $80,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Truist Financial by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 80,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 106,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 21,629 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 131,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 20,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Truist Financial stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.53. The stock had a trading volume of 824,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,847,605. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $40.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.60. The stock has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -157.58%.

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.