California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,793,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538,888 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.23% of Newmont worth $74,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Newmont by 4.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 288.9% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 24,762 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 15.2% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE NEM opened at $41.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The company has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a PE ratio of -15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.72.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -37.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Securities upped their price objective on Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.36.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

