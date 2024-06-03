California State Teachers Retirement System Has $65.90 Million Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,344,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,202 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Copart were worth $65,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 7,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,516,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,309,000 after buying an additional 84,502 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Copart by 429.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 823,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,334,000 after buying an additional 667,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter worth $4,629,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPRT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,374,604.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart Price Performance

CPRT stock opened at $53.14 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.03. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $42.41 and a one year high of $58.58. The stock has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 1.26.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

