CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,900 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the April 30th total of 73,800 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CalAmp

CalAmp Trading Down 19.3 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMP. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in CalAmp in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CalAmp by 46.9% in the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,017,151 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 963,594 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CalAmp by 234.8% in the 3rd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,686,873 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,023 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 712,493 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 198,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CalAmp by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 222,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 118,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMP traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.67. 39,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,319. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.30. CalAmp has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $50.14.

CalAmp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

