CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,900 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the April 30th total of 73,800 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ CAMP traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.67. 39,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,319. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.30. CalAmp has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $50.14.
CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.
