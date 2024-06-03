Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Given New $350.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CDNS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, May 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $331.11.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $286.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $77.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.56, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $293.88 and a 200 day moving average of $288.50. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $217.77 and a twelve month high of $327.36.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.16, for a total transaction of $463,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,978,316.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James D. Plummer sold 2,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.40, for a total transaction of $760,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,923 shares in the company, valued at $7,229,914.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.16, for a total value of $463,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,978,316.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,937 shares of company stock valued at $31,631,416 over the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 16.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.0% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 280.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

