C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Short Interest Update

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,750,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the April 30th total of 8,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.39. 423,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,696,261. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $100.88.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.26. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.44%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.4% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 5,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 28,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on CHRW shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.60.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

