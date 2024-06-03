Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) PT Raised to $275.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BURL. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Burlington Stores from $233.00 to $218.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $209.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group raised Burlington Stores from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $245.13.

Burlington Stores Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $240.05 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $243.64. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.50.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 3.87%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,131,831.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,115 shares in the company, valued at $13,765,542.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BURL. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 17.2% in the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 36,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 78.8% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

