BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd Sells 36,293 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,293 shares during the quarter. FirstEnergy makes up 1.3% of BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 327.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth $45,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FE stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,458,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,361. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.77. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $32.18 and a one year high of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.48.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 8.22%. Equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

