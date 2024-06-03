BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd Reduces Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Capri were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,766,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the third quarter valued at $128,347,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the third quarter valued at $87,352,000. PSquared Asset Management AG purchased a new stake in Capri during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,090,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Capri by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,669,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,873,000 after purchasing an additional 756,425 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Capri from $57.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Capri in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Capri presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.11.

NYSE CPRI traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,564,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,442. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $32.95 and a 52-week high of $54.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.86.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.30). Capri had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

