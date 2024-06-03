BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd Invests $1.72 Million in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,680,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,579,000 after buying an additional 40,302 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 26,034 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,038,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,326,000 after purchasing an additional 18,636 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,071,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,100,000 after purchasing an additional 611,282 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 203,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,821,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,968,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CMS Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMS traded up $1.60 on Friday, reaching $62.93. 3,483,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829,336. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $63.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 12.83%. CMS Energy’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.80%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

