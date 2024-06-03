BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd Has $6.78 Million Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 136.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,211 shares during the period. NiSource comprises 2.6% of BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of NiSource worth $6,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Tobam increased its holdings in NiSource by 3,994.6% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 2,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on NI. StockNews.com upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays upped their target price on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NiSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

Insider Activity at NiSource

In other news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 11,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $297,019.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,375.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NiSource Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NiSource stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,429,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,217,511. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.86. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.86 and a 1-year high of $29.44. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 14.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.28%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

