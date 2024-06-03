BRP (TSE:DOO) PT Lowered to C$100.00 at CIBC

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$110.00 to C$100.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DOO. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$99.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of BRP from C$112.00 to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of BRP from C$108.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on shares of BRP from C$137.00 to C$116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$103.00.

DOO traded up C$2.79 on Monday, reaching C$87.95. The company had a trading volume of 232,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,471. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$94.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$91.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.62. BRP has a one year low of C$77.42 and a one year high of C$122.41.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C$2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.63 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.79 billion. BRP had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 109.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BRP will post 10.0525739 earnings per share for the current year.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

