Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Receives $88.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BRO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

In other news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $12,406,005.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 37,460,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,113,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 166.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BRO opened at $89.51 on Wednesday. Brown & Brown has a 12-month low of $61.71 and a 12-month high of $91.70. The firm has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.00%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

