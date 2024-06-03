Brokerages Set Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Target Price at $104.40

Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.40.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OMC. StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Omnicom Group stock opened at $92.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.16 and a 200-day moving average of $89.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.96. Omnicom Group has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 38.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $41,984.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicom Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 11,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

