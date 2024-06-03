Brokerages Set GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) PT at $47.00

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GSK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

GSK stock opened at $44.77 on Monday. GSK has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $92.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.55.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. GSK had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 51.54%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GSK will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3762 per share. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 53.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,961 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK by 305.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 118,233 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 89,089 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,129,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of GSK by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,840 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 14,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,024,000. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

