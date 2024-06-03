Brokerages Set FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) PT at $40.20

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.20.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,150.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 327.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $40.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $40.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.75 and a 200-day moving average of $37.78. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.48.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. This is a boost from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.70%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

