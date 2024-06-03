Brokerages Set Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Target Price at $161.00

Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.00.
FN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Northland Securities raised shares of Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.
Insider Transactions at Fabrinet
Institutional Trading of Fabrinet
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,333,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,017,000 after purchasing an additional 16,228 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,135,000. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,478,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 904,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,709,000 after acquiring an additional 159,037 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fabrinet Price Performance
Shares of FN opened at $239.53 on Monday. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $108.54 and a 1-year high of $250.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $199.34 and a 200 day moving average of $194.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 1.04.
Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.28. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $731.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.94 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Fabrinet
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fabrinet
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.