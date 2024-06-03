Brokerages Set Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Target Price at $161.00

Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.00.

FN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Northland Securities raised shares of Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FN

Insider Transactions at Fabrinet

Institutional Trading of Fabrinet

In related news, Director Frank H. Levinson sold 6,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total value of $1,450,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,922.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,333,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,017,000 after purchasing an additional 16,228 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,135,000. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,478,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 904,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,709,000 after acquiring an additional 159,037 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fabrinet Price Performance

Shares of FN opened at $239.53 on Monday. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $108.54 and a 1-year high of $250.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $199.34 and a 200 day moving average of $194.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 1.04.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.28. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $731.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.94 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fabrinet

(Get Free Report

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.