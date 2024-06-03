Brokerages Set Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) PT at $63.66

Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.66.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on C. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C opened at $62.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $118.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.49. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $64.98.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Citigroup by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 153,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 27,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,245,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,078,000 after purchasing an additional 449,310 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,003,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 967,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,776,000 after purchasing an additional 173,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

