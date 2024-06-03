Brokerages Set Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Price Target at $13.17

Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.17.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLBT. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

Shares of CLBT stock opened at $10.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.04. Cellebrite DI has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $12.50.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $89.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.34 million. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 32.57% and a positive return on equity of 417.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cellebrite DI will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cellebrite DI by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

