Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) Short Interest Update

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the April 30th total of 8,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadway Financial

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Broadway Financial stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,011 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,328 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.85% of Broadway Financial worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadway Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BYFC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.85. 12,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,883. Broadway Financial has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.95. The stock has a market cap of $45.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadway Financial in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

