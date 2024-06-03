Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Melius Research

Equities researchers at Melius Research started coverage on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $1,850.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Melius Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 41.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,850.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,341.16.

Get Broadcom alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO traded down $21.16 on Monday, hitting $1,307.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,171,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,361. The firm has a market cap of $605.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,333.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,219.96. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $776.38 and a 12 month high of $1,445.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 36.06 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,651,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,181,244,000 after buying an additional 1,303,462 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,330,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,044,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,223 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $6,225,987,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,825,465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,386,425,000 after purchasing an additional 170,063 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,141,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,488,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,957 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.