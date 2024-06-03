Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Sells 475 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,447.6% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ENPH shares. StockNews.com downgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Guggenheim downgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upgraded Enphase Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price target (down previously from $113.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.10.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $544,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,605,587.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $40,429,624.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,984,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,106,629.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $544,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,605,587.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,526 shares of company stock valued at $43,649,325 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $129.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,620,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,144,674. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.90, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.58. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $73.49 and a one year high of $192.22.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 31.89%. The business had revenue of $263.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

