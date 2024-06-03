Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Purchases 876 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $5,519,753,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 566.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,197,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,319,507,000 after acquiring an additional 11,216,602 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10,221.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,917,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $491,678,000 after buying an additional 4,870,115 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 145,199,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,072,534,000 after buying an additional 4,162,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $295,515,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $3.09 on Monday, hitting $114.17. 10,043,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,297,395. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.29.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

View Our Latest Report on XOM

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

