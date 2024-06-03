Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Has $9.93 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC cut its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.9% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $4,055,000. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 35,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,227,000. Finally, SWS Partners lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 24,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total value of $1,062,990.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,375 shares in the company, valued at $9,304,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total transaction of $1,062,990.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,304,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 249,399 shares of company stock worth $46,713,667. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $2.01 on Monday, reaching $200.62. 3,550,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,214,434. The company has a market capitalization of $576.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $135.19 and a one year high of $205.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $195.14 and a 200 day moving average of $180.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

