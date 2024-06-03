Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Has $25.25 Million Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC decreased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories makes up approximately 4.9% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $25,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDXX stock traded down $6.79 on Monday, hitting $490.16. 266,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,790. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.50 and a 1-year high of $583.39. The stock has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $507.17 and a 200-day moving average of $526.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. On average, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.38.

In related news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total value of $108,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

