Bracebridge Capital LLC Buys New Position in Alternus Clean Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ALCE)

Bracebridge Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alternus Clean Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ALCE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Alternus Clean Energy makes up approximately 0.0% of Bracebridge Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bracebridge Capital LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Alternus Clean Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Separately, Kim LLC acquired a new position in Alternus Clean Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000.
Alternus Clean Energy Price Performance
NASDAQ:ALCE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.43. 164,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,333. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.38. Alternus Clean Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $11.13.
Alternus Clean Energy Company Profile
Alternus Energy Group Plc operates as an international vertically integrated independent power producer. It owns, develops, installs, and operates midsized utility scale solar parks. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
