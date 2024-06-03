Bracebridge Capital LLC Buys New Position in Alternus Clean Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ALCE)

Bracebridge Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alternus Clean Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ALCE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Alternus Clean Energy makes up approximately 0.0% of Bracebridge Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bracebridge Capital LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Alternus Clean Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Kim LLC acquired a new position in Alternus Clean Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000.

Get Alternus Clean Energy alerts:

Alternus Clean Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALCE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.43. 164,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,333. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.38. Alternus Clean Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $11.13.

Alternus Clean Energy Company Profile

Alternus Clean Energy ( NASDAQ:ALCE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter.

(Free Report)

Alternus Energy Group Plc operates as an international vertically integrated independent power producer. It owns, develops, installs, and operates midsized utility scale solar parks. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alternus Clean Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ALCE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alternus Clean Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alternus Clean Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.