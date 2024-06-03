BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC trimmed its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,624 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 49,000.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BWA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.76.

BorgWarner stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,715,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953,781. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.28. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $50.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 15.33%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

BorgWarner announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 111,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,017.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 249,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,217,429. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 111,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,017.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $849,870. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

