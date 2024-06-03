Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $21,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $1,185,000. Prevatt Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $21,993,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,826,417. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at $114,826,417. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total value of $78,827.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,027.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,651 shares of company stock worth $19,485,975. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Trading Down 0.3 %

BKNG stock traded down $12.71 on Monday, hitting $3,763.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,633. The stock has a market cap of $127.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,625.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,526.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,579.36 and a 1 year high of $3,918.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $11.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Booking from $4,220.00 to $4,230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Booking from $3,950.00 to $4,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,876.96.

Read Our Latest Report on Booking

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.