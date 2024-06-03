Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) PT Raised to C$129.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$95.00 to C$129.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 40.85% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on BBD.B. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$101.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$91.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bombardier, Inc. Class B presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$95.60.
In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 28,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total value of C$1,962,660.00. In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total transaction of C$767,039.00. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 28,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total transaction of C$1,962,660.00. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
