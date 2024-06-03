Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Hits New 52-Week High at $94.13

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$94.13 and last traded at C$93.86, with a volume of 66392 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$91.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBD.B shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$91.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$92.20.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BBD.B

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Price Performance

Insider Activity

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$68.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$57.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.99.

In other news, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total value of C$767,039.00. In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 28,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total transaction of C$1,962,660.00. Also, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total transaction of C$767,039.00. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

(Get Free Report)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.