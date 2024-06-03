Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Hits New 52-Week High at $94.13

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$94.13 and last traded at C$93.86, with a volume of 66392 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$91.75.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBD.B shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$91.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$92.20.
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Price Performance
Insider Activity
In other news, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total value of C$767,039.00. In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 28,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total transaction of C$1,962,660.00. Also, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total transaction of C$767,039.00. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.
About Bombardier, Inc. Class B
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
