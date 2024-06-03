BMO Capital Markets Boosts EQB (TSE:EQB) Price Target to C$104.00

EQB (TSE:EQB – Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$102.00 to C$104.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on EQB from C$111.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares lowered EQB from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$98.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. CIBC set a C$100.00 price target on EQB and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TD Securities dropped their price target on EQB from C$105.00 to C$98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered EQB from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$104.44.

EQB Stock Down 2.1 %

TSE EQB opened at C$87.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$85.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$85.73. EQB has a twelve month low of C$65.18 and a twelve month high of C$97.64.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported C$2.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$298.77 million during the quarter. EQB had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 39.67%. Research analysts expect that EQB will post 11.5759669 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQB Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. EQB’s dividend payout ratio is 18.05%.

EQB Company Profile

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

