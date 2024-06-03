Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the April 30th total of 11,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bluerock Homes Trust

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Bluerock Homes Trust by 12.4% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 41,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bluerock Homes Trust during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bluerock Homes Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,740,000. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bluerock Homes Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

BHM traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.88. 1,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,607. The company has a market cap of $66.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 0.78. Bluerock Homes Trust has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $18.71.

About Bluerock Homes Trust

Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc owns and operates single-family properties located in markets with a focus on the life regions of the Sunbelt and areas of the Western United States. As of December 31, 2023, it held eighteen real estate investments, consisting of eleven consolidated investments and seven preferred equity and loan investments.

