Blue Whale Capital LLP Lowers Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Blue Whale Capital LLP decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 194,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 6.5% of Blue Whale Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Blue Whale Capital LLP’s holdings in Visa were worth $50,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Visa by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,586,581 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $673,416,000 after buying an additional 12,239 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in Visa by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 3,138,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $817,195,000 after buying an additional 55,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on V shares. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.76.

Visa Price Performance

V stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $270.87. 792,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,269,039. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.02 and a 52 week high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

