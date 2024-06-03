BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock TCP Capital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.67.

BlackRock TCP Capital Stock Up 0.8 %

BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.03. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The company has a market cap of $948.34 million, a PE ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 19.05 and a quick ratio of 19.05.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $55.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock TCP Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is 388.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,678,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,508,000 after acquiring an additional 619,519 shares during the period. Melia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $12,577,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 11.0% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,124 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 44,452 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1,054.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 411,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 376,278 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,172,000.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

