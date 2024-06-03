BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Shares Acquired by 1607 Capital Partners LLC

1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Free Report) by 95.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 171,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,650 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust were worth $6,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company increased its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Trust alerts:

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Stock Performance

BME stock traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $40.38. 15,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,606. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a twelve month low of $35.53 and a twelve month high of $42.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.47.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.