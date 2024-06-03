BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Receives $4.08 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.08.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 4th quarter worth about $48,775,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BlackBerry by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,224,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,000 after buying an additional 534,772 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in BlackBerry by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 282,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in BlackBerry by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 73,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 47,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth about $362,000. Institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BB opened at $2.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. BlackBerry has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $5.75.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.47 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

