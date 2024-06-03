Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Free Report) from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has $2.30 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $3.25.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Bitfarms from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Bitfarms in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.72.

NASDAQ:BITF opened at $2.24 on Thursday. Bitfarms has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $3.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.30. The company has a market cap of $877.63 million, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 3.65.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 19.24% and a negative net margin of 64.06%. The firm had revenue of $46.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bitfarms will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BITF. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Bitfarms in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Bitfarms in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bitfarms in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Bitfarms in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new stake in Bitfarms in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

