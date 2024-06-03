Bitcoin (BTC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $31.95 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,364.32 billion and approximately $31.95 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $69,229.13 on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $468.05 or 0.00676092 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.41 or 0.00062709 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.30 or 0.00088545 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000287 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,707,293 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.