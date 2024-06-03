Bitcoin (BTC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $31.95 Billion

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2024

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,364.32 billion and approximately $31.95 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $69,229.13 on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

  • Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $468.05 or 0.00676092 BTC.
  • Arweave (AR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.41 or 0.00062709 BTC.
  • Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.30 or 0.00088545 BTC.
  • eCash (XEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
  • Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Bitcoin Profile

Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,707,293 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini.

BTC/USD price chart by TradingView

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.