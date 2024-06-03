Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Given Outperform Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $56.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BIRK. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $56.50 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Birkenstock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.37.

Shares of NYSE:BIRK opened at $57.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.86. Birkenstock has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $58.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $522.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.98 million. On average, research analysts predict that Birkenstock will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Interval Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Birkenstock by 233.5% in the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 183,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,668,000 after buying an additional 128,452 shares during the period. Bwcp LP grew its position in Birkenstock by 162.3% during the first quarter. Bwcp LP now owns 209,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after purchasing an additional 129,726 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Birkenstock during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,079,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Birkenstock by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,974,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,543,000 after purchasing an additional 40,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Birkenstock during the first quarter valued at approximately $571,000. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

