Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Short Interest Update

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,867,500 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the April 30th total of 11,430,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 98.3 days.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BIREF opened at $4.55 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average is $4.19. Birchcliff Energy has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $6.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $121.14 million during the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 1.65%.

Birchcliff Energy Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is 263.66%.

Separately, Cibc World Mkts raised Birchcliff Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BIREF

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.