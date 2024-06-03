BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Short Interest Down 7.3% in May

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the April 30th total of 3,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 667,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

BioNTech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.21. The stock had a trading volume of 617,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,371. The company has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 204.68 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.71. The company has a current ratio of 11.38, a quick ratio of 11.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $85.21 and a 1 year high of $125.83.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $203.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.96 million. BioNTech had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 4.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioNTech will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.70.

Institutional Trading of BioNTech

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 121.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in BioNTech by 657.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

