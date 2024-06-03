Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Trading Up 8.7%

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) traded up 8.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.60 and last traded at $24.11. 161,605 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 370,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.04 and its 200 day moving average is $20.52. The company has a market cap of $963.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $19.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 404.14% and a negative return on equity of 49.35%. The company’s revenue was up 298.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -4.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 3,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $75,191.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,220,898.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,312 shares of company stock worth $126,139 over the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bicycle Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCYC. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 489.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 21,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.