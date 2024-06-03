BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

BHP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of BHP Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.00.

BHP opened at $59.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.57. BHP Group has a one year low of $54.28 and a one year high of $69.11.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 6,529.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 464,771 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,749,000 after buying an additional 457,760 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 449,667 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,717,000 after buying an additional 42,021 shares in the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd grew its holdings in BHP Group by 422.1% in the fourth quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 127,566 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,714,000 after purchasing an additional 103,134 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BHP Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,563 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $267,084,000 after purchasing an additional 126,643 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in BHP Group by 44.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,993,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $170,274,000 after purchasing an additional 924,202 shares during the period. 3.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

