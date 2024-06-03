BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,293 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 6,529.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 464,771 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,749,000 after purchasing an additional 457,760 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 449,667 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,717,000 after purchasing an additional 42,021 shares during the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd grew its stake in BHP Group by 422.1% during the 4th quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 127,566 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after purchasing an additional 103,134 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BHP Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,563 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $267,084,000 after purchasing an additional 126,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in BHP Group by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,993,564 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $170,274,000 after purchasing an additional 924,202 shares during the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on BHP shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup began coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

NYSE BHP traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,529,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,534,625. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $54.28 and a 1-year high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.38.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

