Best Buy’s (BBY) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $95.00 price objective on the technology retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Best Buy from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.36.

Best Buy stock opened at $84.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.35. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $86.11.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.85%.

In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $27,728.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,670,060.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total value of $290,153.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,186.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $27,728.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,670,060.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,023 shares of company stock valued at $4,253,900. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 103,459 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the third quarter valued at about $831,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

