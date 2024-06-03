Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the technology retailer’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.76 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Best Buy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on Best Buy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Best Buy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.36.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $84.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.35. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $86.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total value of $290,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,186.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total value of $290,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,186.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 28,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $2,293,835.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 429,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,105,206.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,023 shares of company stock worth $4,253,900. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,478,759 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $311,139,000 after purchasing an additional 66,770 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Best Buy by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,450,910 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $239,735,000 after purchasing an additional 276,366 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Best Buy by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,886,962 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $236,818,000 after purchasing an additional 277,158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Best Buy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,791,561 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $218,527,000 after purchasing an additional 107,926 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Best Buy by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,787,163 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $193,624,000 after purchasing an additional 199,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

