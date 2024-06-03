Beldex (BDX) Price Tops $0.0328 on Major Exchanges

Beldex (BDX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0328 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. Beldex has a market capitalization of $211.24 million and approximately $948,189.42 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,809.13 or 0.05565057 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00051386 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00010612 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00014068 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00017584 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00012265 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,652,829 coins and its circulating supply is 6,447,272,829 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.